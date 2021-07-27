Ballintoy: Man dies after emergency incident at the harbour
- Published
A man has died after being recovered from the water at Ballintoy Harbour in County Antrim on Monday evening.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious.
The Coastguard said teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle attended the incident, as well as the Kilkeel lifeboat, a Coastguard helicopter from Scotland, the police and the ambulance service.
A post-mortem examination is to be carried out later, a PSNI spokesman said.
Padraig McShane, a councillor from the town, described the death as a "devastating tragedy".
He said his thoughts were with the man's family and commended the emergency and rescue services for their actions.
Last week, it was reported that six people had died in separate incidents in water on the island of Ireland.
Five of those people died swimming in lakes.