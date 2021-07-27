Roads and property flooded in NI thunderstorms
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in some parts of Northern Ireland this afternoon.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across eastern counties which was expected to last until about 17:00 BST.
This alert warns of the potential for damage to buildings and difficult driving conditions.
Police have warned motorists in Belfast to be cautious on the roads due to the weather.
Officers said Milltown Road and Hospital Road were "impassable city bound due to flooding in the area".
Man-hole covers also lifted on Belvoir Road and Upper Knockbreda Road due to the rainfall.
A car was stuck in floodwater on the Lisburn Road, causing the route to be blocked.
Police also advised motorists to avoid Stockman's Lane and to seek an alternative route.
Along with the thunderstorms, lightning was also spotted in some locations.
In Ballymena, police said the Lisnevenagh Road was impassable for traffic travelling into the town.
Matthew Neilly, owner of Fig Design Company, a florist and interior design store in Ballyclare, County Antrim, reported his shop had flooded for "the third time".
"It literally became a river today," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra.
"My heart broke. All I could do was grab cushions and throws and threw them against the door to try and stop the water."
Mr Neilly estimated that about upwards of £6,000 worth of stock may have been damaged.
He said the store would be closed on Wednesday for a "major clean-up".
Steve Aiken, an Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA for South Antrim, said emergency services were dealing with floods in Ballyclare and additional support was "on its way".
The former UUP leader added that sand bags were being made available for the public beside the town hall.