Northern Trust: 'Major discrepancies' in radiologist review
By Lesley-Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
A review into the work of a locum consultant radiologist has so far identified "major discrepancies" affecting 12 cases.
The doctor worked at hospitals run by the Northern Health Trust between July 2019 and February 2020.
The review steering group chair said it was "images in levels one and two that we are most concerned about".
"To date there are 12 level ones and twos [approximately 0.5% of the total number reviewed]," said Dr Seamus O'Reilly, the Northern Trust medical director.
"Most of these concern CT scans where inaccurate initial reading of the scans could, or is likely to, have had an impact on the patient's clinical treatment and outcome."
A radiologist analyses images such as X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs.
More than 9,000 patients have been contacted as part of the review, which is looking at radiology images taken in Antrim Area, Causeway, Whiteabbey and Mid Ulster Hospitals as well as the Ballymena Health and Care Centre.
About a fifth of the images (2,434) have been looked at so far.
Breast services have not been impacted.
Dr O'Reilly said they hoped to complete the process as soon as possible and that 1,655 "closure letters" had been sent to patients for whom no cause for concern has been identified.
He added: "Each image is being categorised in one of five levels, with a level five category meaning that no discrepancy has been found up to level one, meaning that a major discrepancy has been identified that could have had immediate and significant clinical impact.
"The level two category also concerns a major discrepancy with probable clinical impact.
"Two thousand, three hundred and thirty four of the images reviewed [96% of the total so far reviewed] have been categorised as levels four and give, meaning either no discrepancy or a discrepancy of very doubtful significance.
"A further 88 images have been categorised as level three which means there was a minor discrepancy, but unlikely to have had any impact on the patient's care or treatment.
"A clinical sub-group meets every Friday to review and discuss those patients whose images have been categorised as level one or two."
Support services
He added: "Some patients whose images have been categorised as level three are also discussed and decisions are made about who may need to be re-called.
"To date, this group has considered a total of 31 patients, following their review of their images."
The trust has also confirmed that the independent sector, and retired consultant radiologists and radiologists from other trusts, have been brought in to help as part of the review.
Meanwhile, there have been 996 calls from concerned patients to a dedicated telephone helpline and 75 emails have also been received by the trust on the issue.
The trust has said it is providing psychological support services for any patients who are particularly anxious.
The helpline is freephone 0800 023 4377 and dedicated email address radiologyreview@northerntrust.hscni.net