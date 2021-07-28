Casement Park stadium plans are formally approved
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Plans for a new multimillion-pound Casement Park stadium in west Belfast have been given formal approval.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the successful completion of the planning process for the 34,500-capacity Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stadium.
In October, Ms Mallon said she had recommended approval of the project but it still had to pass a number of further stages.
Those have now been completed.
"This is an historic day for the GAA in Ulster and for gaels across our island," Ms Mallon said.
It is not clear yet exactly how the project will be funded as the new stadium is expected to cost at least £110m, which is more than £30m above the original estimate.
The construction on the Andersonstown Road could be subject to legal challenge by west Belfast residents who have in the past argued that the stadium is too large to be built in a heavily-populated area.
The initial cost of the new stadium was estimated at £77m, with the GAA making a contribution. Most of the money will come from the Stormont executive.
There has not been a ball kicked at the stadium for more than seven years, as rebuilding plans have been hit by legal difficulties:
- 2013 - Planning permission granted for a 38,000 capacity stadium
- 2014 - Planning approval quashed
- 2015 - Review of how project was handled
- 2017 - Application for smaller 34,500-capacity stadium
- 2020 - Infrastructure minister recommended planning approval
- 2021 - Planning approval confirmed
Ms Mallon said she hoped construction would begin soon but a timescale had yet to be worked out.
Modern sports stadiums usually take two to three years to build.