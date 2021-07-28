Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,600 new cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,176.
Another 1,600 positive cases have been reported by the department on Wednesday, up from 1,473 on Tuesday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 152,696 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are now 244 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland. That figure is up from Tuesday's total of 243 patients.
There are 32 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, 23 of whom are on ventilators.
Last updated 28 July at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,224,108 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,201,462.
Of those, 1,022,646 have received two doses.
Ireland's Department of Health has confirmed 1,120 new cases of Covid-19.
That compares with 1,345 in the previous 24 hours.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
There are 152 people in hospital, up by 11, and 26 people in intensive care units, up by one.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.
A total of 295,386 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Last updated 27 July at 19:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,668,124 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,128,343 were first doses and 2,449,781 were second doses.
Last updated 27 July at 19:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland