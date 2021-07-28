Covid-19: Walk-in vaccine clinic for pregnant women launched
By Lyndsey Telford
BBC News
- Published
A pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women has been launched by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.
The facility at Antrim Area Hospital will run every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with no need for a pre-booked appointment.
It is part of a drive to encourage more pregnant women to get the vaccine.
The Northern Trust, South Eastern Trust and Belfast Trust all confirmed an increased number of cases among maternity patients.
It comes as figures obtained by BBC News NI revealed an increase in the number of those who are pregnant or have recently given birth being hospitalised and testing positive for Covid-19.
Between 1 January and 23 July this year, the Belfast Trust recorded 39 Covid positive patients in maternity.
The vast majority of maternity cases across the three trusts was not vaccinated.
On Tuesday, Sir Michael McBride made a "special plea" to women who are pregnant or are breastfeeding to get a Covid-19 vaccine.
Northern Trust outpatients manager Louisa Lapworth said: "We're recommending that all pregnant women get the vaccine as soon as possible.
"The evidence is there. Vaccines are safe. They are safe in pregnancy.
"They are safe in breastfeeding women and we are encouraging all women to come forward and please get the vaccine and protect themselves and protect their baby."
Michaela McGrandles, who is due to give birth to her first baby next week, has had both her jabs and is encouraging other pregnant women to do the same.
"All the horror stories you read on social media don't listen to them," she said.
"If you're pregnant, you're offered your flu vaccine and your whooping cough as well and there's never been issues with that, so personally I don't see the difference between those vaccines and the covid vaccine, even though it's new.
"So I would be more inclined to push pregnant women to get it. But if you're nervous speak to your midwife."
Sharon Larkin, Northern Trust's community midwifery team leader, told BBC News NI there had been a higher number of pregnant women testing positive throughout this surge and that there was a greater risk of complications.
"It's the risk of premature labour and you want to protect your baby and yourself, and the rest of your family, so [the vaccine] is very important," she said.
Ms Lapworth added that she was concerned disinformation around the Covid-19 vaccine was discouraging pregnant women from having their jabs.
"It's very normal in pregnancy to have concerns, we know you want the best for yourself and the best for your baby," she said.
"That's what we're here for. We want the best for you and the best for your baby, so come and speak to us. Speak to your midwife, speak at the antenatal clinics.
"We have a pregnancy helpline which was set up right at the start of the pandemic. It's available and open Monday to Friday. Pick up the phone, have a chat. We would rather you'd speak to us than be worrying at home."
The Northern Trust Pregnancy Helpline can be reached on 02894 424859.