Covid-19: NI Executive to discuss travel isolation rules
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The Stormont Executive will meet later to consider relaxing some travel restrictions in line with the rest of the UK.
From Monday, people who have been fully vaccinated in the EU or the US will not need to isolate when coming to Great Britain from an amber list country.
Previously this applied to arrivals who had both jabs under the UK vaccine programme, except arrivals from France.
The issue of wearing masks in schools will also be on the executive's agenda.
BBC News NI understands that officials from the health and education departments have held discussions about pupils no longer being required to wear face coverings when schools return after the summer break.
The rule change on travel - which will come into force in England, Scotland and Wales from 04:00 on Monday - applies to people who have had both jabs of a vaccine approved by the EU or US.
Travellers will still need to take either a lateral flow or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.
Under-18s will be exempt from isolation and some will not have to test, depending on their age.
Health Minister Robin Swann is expected to ask ministers to make the change so Northern Ireland follows suit.
It is expected Mr Swann will suggest that international cruises could resume, as well as proposing that Villarreal fans travelling to Belfast for the UEFA Super Cup final should be exempt from self-isolation.
The game between Chelsea and Villarreal is to take place at Windsor Park on 11 August.
The executive will also consider lifting a ban on exhibitions and conferences taking place.
Ministers are also expected to discuss the issue of social distancing, which could be moved from regulation to guidance.
This week the executive agreed theatres and concert venues could reopen, after initially delaying its decision.
Increased pressure
On Wednesday, another 1,600 positive coronavirus cases were reported by the Department of Health - up from 1,473 on Tuesday.
This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.
Three further deaths were also reported.
The executive meeting comes amid a backdrop of increased pressure on the health service, with chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride urging people to use the health service wisely.
Some cancer surgeries in Belfast are being cancelled due to Covid pressures, BBC News NI has learned.
On Monday, as well as agreeing to the reopening of theatres and concert venues, ministers backed further modest changes to the restrictions, including:
- An increase in the number of people who can meet indoors, with 10 people from three households being allowed to meet inside a home
- Fifteen people from unlimited households being allowed to meet outdoors
- Close-contact services being allowed to operate without the need for pre-booked appointments
Since last August, post-primary pupils and teachers have been required to wear face coverings in school corridors and other communal areas.