Covid-19: Wellbeing back to pre-pandemic levels, says Nisra
- Published
People's wellbeing has returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Stormont's statistics agency Nisra.
In the latest statistics, those surveyed reported worthwhile, happiness and anxiety ratings similar to 2019/2020, before Covid-19.
However life satisfaction remains "significantly lower" compared to the same period.
The number of people worried about coronavirus has dropped "considerably" in the past three months.
Just over half those surveyed between April and June 2021 said they were worried about how Covid-19 was affecting their lives.
People's mental health has also improved, according to responses to the agency's general health questionnaire.
In May and June this year, about one in five people reported a high score, indicating a possible possible mental health problem.
This compares to a high of one in three in January 2021.
Vaccinations
Just over a fifth of people (22%) interviewed between April and June who were eligible to be vaccinated were yet to get the jab.
Of those, just over three-quarters (76%) said they were likely to get it.
The other 24% said they were unlikely to get the jab, the most common concerns were side effects and long-term effects on their health, while others said they would wait and see how well it works.
Fewer than half (44%) of those who said they were unlikely to get the jab said it was unsafe.
On Thursday, Stormont's health committee was told vaccine uptake among the 18-29 age group was "incredibly slow".
Just under 60% of 18-29 year olds have received a first jab. The next lowest uptake rate is 70% for the 30-39 year olds. All the age cohorts over the age of 60 have a 100% uptake rate.
As of last week, Northern Ireland's chief scientific advisor said 18% of adults were yet to come forward for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Testing positive
About one in 14 people surveyed by Nisra had tested positive for Covid-19 between April and June and a quarter of those said they had had long Covid.
A further 15% surveyed who had not tested positive thought they may have had coronavirus.