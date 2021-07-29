Covid-19: Two deaths and 1,471 new cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Both deaths occurred within the past 24 hours.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,178.
Another 1,471 positive cases have been reported by the Health Department on Thursday, down from 1,600 on Wednesday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 154,167 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are now 234 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland. That figure is down from Wednesday's total of 244 patients.
There are 31 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units - down by one from Wednesday - 25 of whom are on ventilators, a rise of two.
Last updated 29 July at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,239,652 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,209,145.
There have been 1,030,507 second doses administered.
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
The Republic of Ireland's Department of Health has confirmed 1,408 new cases of Covid-19.
That compares with 1,120 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 296,687 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
There are 152 people in hospital, which is the same figure as Tuesday, and 26 people in intensive care units.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,035.
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there were 11 deaths with a date of death in June and 10 in July.
Last updated 28 July at 16:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,668,124 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,218,343 were first doses and 2,449,781 were second doses.
Last updated 28 July at 16:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland