Féile an Phobail asks for proof of Covid status
- Published
People attending Féile an Phobail in Falls Park in west Belfast will have to show proof of Covid-19 antibodies, vaccination or a negative test.
The outdoor festival runs from 6 August until 15 August.
Festival director Kevin Gamble said it was important a safe environment was ensured for "event-goers, staff, performers and the community."
A pop-up vaccination unit will be in place at the Falls Park bowling pavilion on 3 August from 9:00 to 15:00 BST, with more times to be announced.
It is a partnership between Féile an Phobail and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.
Féile an Phobail organisers said attendees must present one of the following to gain entry:
- Proof of double vaccination - both doses received, with the second at least 14 days prior to the event
- Proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the event
- Proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event (including 10 days self-isolation following the result of the test)
Ticket holders from the Republic of Ireland can show their Covid-19 status by using the EU Digital Certificate.
Mr Gamble said rapid lateral flow tests, to identify asymptomatic cases of Covid-19, were being used as an "additional mitigation".
Tests should be performed at home, in advance of attendance, and the confirmation text or email shown alongside your entry ticket.
The festival has also introduced a "Vaccines for Tickets" initiative.
A person receiving a first vaccine at the pop-up vaccination unit will be given a free ticket for the diversionary Féile Music Night on 8 August.
"We will be giving away a total of 500 free tickets for our diversionary Féile Music Night to the first 500 people who come to the Féile Vaccination Unit to receive their first vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine," said Mr Gamble.
"This applies to over 18s and proof of ID is required.
"Maximum vaccine uptake is crucial in overcoming the Covid pandemic and protecting every person in the community."
Féile an Phobail introduce Covid-19 Entry Requirements for Falls Park events and announce ‘Vaccines for Tickets’ initiative pic.twitter.com/l6a0eoQ0cK— Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 29, 2021
The entrance rules are similar to those employed by the organisers of the Latitude festival in England, held at full capacity at the weekend as a government test event.
Earlier this month, a decision was taken to allow live music in Northern Ireland to resume from 5 July, as part of further relaxations of Covid-19 rules.