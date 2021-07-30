Covid-19 response to dominate north-south meeting
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
The cross-border response to Covid-19 is expected to dominate a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council later on Friday.
The gathering was due to take place in Dublin but will now be held online.
It comes as the DUP has issued a fresh warning over its continued involvement in north-south engagement.
Its leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has warned this hinges on progress in dealing with the Northern Ireland Protocol.
This aspect of the UK's Brexit deal with the European Union keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU single market for goods, allowing for frictionless trade across the Irish border.
However, unionists have objected to the mechanism for additional checks and delays it has caused for trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
'Not business as usual'
The 26th plenary meeting of the council was due to be held in Armagh in June but it was called off at the last minute after Edwin Poots quit as DUP leader. He was later replaced by Sir Jeffrey.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, he said there could not be a "business as usual" approach because of outstanding issues regarding the protocol.
"Whilst this meeting is taking place within the current context, the next few weeks will determine the type of relationship we are able to have north-south," he said.
"The Irish government in particular need to understand that the more harm is done to our relationship with the rest of the UK, the more harm will be done to our relationship with them."
Sir Jeffrey continued: "In contrast, real progress on the protocol over the coming weeks would see an improved environment for north-south relationships.
"Therefore, everyone should want to see swift progress towards durable and lasting solutions."
The threat about future engagement by the DUP has previously been dismissed by both Sinn Féin and the SDLP.
Friday's virtual gathering will be hosted by the Taoiseach Michaél Martin and will focus largely on the response to the pandemic.
It will hear from both chief medical officers in Belfast and Dublin, and ministers will compare notes on restrictions that have been eased.
There will also be discussions about cross-border infrastructure projects and peace funding.