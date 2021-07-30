Ardoyne baby death: Woman charged with murder
A 29-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a baby boy after his death in Ardoyne, north Belfast on Tuesday.
She is also charged with the attempted murder of a young child.
Police were called to a house at Brompton Park shortly after 20:00 BST and found two injured children.
The baby who died was Liam O'Keefe, police have said. The second child is in a stable condition.
The woman is set to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Friday.