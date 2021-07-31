Covid-19: Eight more Covid-linked deaths and 1,177 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,189.
Another 1,177 positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health on Saturday, up from 1,101 on Friday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 156,445 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health does not update its Covid-19 statistics dashboard at weekends, so there are no current figures for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
As of Friday, there were 232 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland. That figure was down two from Thursday's total of 234 patients.
There were 32 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up one from Thursday. On Friday, there were 25 people on ventilators, the same number as Thursday.
Last updated 31 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,255,519 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,215,254.
Of those, 1,040,265 have received two doses.
Last updated 31 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
On Friday, the Republic of Ireland's Department of Health confirmed 1,501 new cases of Covid-19.
That compares with 1,361 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 299,549 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
There are 169 people in hospital, which is up nine from Thursday, and 23 people remain in intensive care units.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,035.
Dr Tony Holohan, Irish chief medical officer, said this week vaccinations had opened to anyone over the age of 16, and those aged 12-15 will be able to register soon.
Last updated 30 July at 18:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,726,222 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,248,996 were first doses and 2,477,226 were second doses.
Last updated 29 July at 17:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland