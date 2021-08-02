Covid-19: Vaccine complacency warning over Covid deaths
Vaccine complacency is contributing to Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland, a senior GP has warned.
There were 13 deaths related to the virus recorded on Saturday and Sunday, and a further 2,249 positive cases.
Dr Frances O'Hagan, deputy chairwoman of the British Medical Association in NI, said there was an "I can't be bothered" attitude among some people.
The health minister said the figures over the weekend were a reminder of the dangers of Covid-19.
Dr O'Hagan said some people were hesitant about getting a vaccine and while others had an attitude of "I'll get around to it next week or whatever".
She said: "I'm looking towards our numbers of having still over 1,000 cases a day and unfortunately the very sad tale of our 13 deaths over the weekend. That's the product of 'I can't be bothered'."
Latest figures show 61.4% of those aged 18-29 have received a vaccine, with uptake in other age groups significantly higher.
Dr O'Hagan said vaccination was key to curbing the transmission of the virus.
She said: "We still have 1,000 cases per day at the minute, that still will mean a translation into, unfortunately, people who are unwell and people who will need admitted to hospital in the next two or three weeks - this has not gone away".
Health Minister Robin Swann said the weekend's figures were a "stark reminder of the devastating impact that this pandemic can have".
"It will only be through a continued vigilance and a collective effort that we can protect ourselves and those we care for," he said.
Dr Tom Black, the BMA's Northern Ireland chairman, told BBC Radio Foyle, younger people were putting themselves at an unnecessary risk by not getting vaccinated.
"Older people understand what vaccinations are for because they have seen the alternative," he said.
"When I was a young doctor I used to deal with two or three cases of meningitis every week.
"The older folk know if you get your vaccination you don't get meningitis. I think younger folk have to some extent been protected, they haven't had that exposure, that experience of severe illness due to a lack of vaccination.
"There is a lesson to be learned, you need your vaccine to protect yourself. If you don't have it you will be at risk."
Saturday was the last day to get a first dose of a Covid jab at Northern Ireland's mass vaccination centres.
The vaccination programme is continuing and first doses are available at pop-up clinics and at pharmacies.
As of Monday a total of 2,267,414 vaccines had been given in Northern Ireland, made up of 1,219,332 first doses and 1,048,082 second doses.