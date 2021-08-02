Barry's Amusements in Portrush sold to developer Michael Herbert
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
The Barry's Amusements site in Portrush has been sold to property developer Michael Herbert, BBC News NI understands.
It was being marketed as a development opportunity so is highly likely to be used for housing.
The 2.23-acre site in the seaside town was put on the market in November 2019.
The Trufelli family, which owned the venue since it opened in 1926, had originally hoped it would be sold as a going concern.
However, it was remarketed as a development opportunity in May 2021.
It is understood to have attracted significant interest from developers and made more than the asking price.
The County Antrim venue, with its blend of fairground attractions and amusement arcades, has been a popular site for Northern Ireland holidaymakers for generations.
Mr Herbert, who is understood to have bought the site, is one of Northern Ireland's richest people.
He and his wife Lesley have significant interests in house building and commercial property.
The multi-millionaires sold 146 outlets of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) franchise for an undisclosed sum last year.
They had built up the UK's largest KFC franchise over 40 years.
The top company in the Herberts' group turned over £183m in 2018, delivering a pre-tax profit of almost £10m.
How did Barry's begin?
Barry's first opened in Portrush in 1926, after Evelyn Chipperfield and Francesco Trufelli, members of two circus families, met in Ireland and later married.
Evelyn had been in Ireland performing with her four sisters, while Francesco, a former trapeze artist, was director of the touring Royal Italian Circus.
Evelyn became the agent for the circus.
They continued to tour Ireland together and in 1926 were invited by the Railway Company to set up a permanent site in Portrush.
According to its website, the name Barry's was chosen because Chipperfield's was too long and Trufelli's too foreign, and the first delivery lorry at the site had the name Barr on it.