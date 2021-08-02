Covid-19: Five more deaths and 872 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive test result for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,199.
Another 872 positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health on Monday, down from a total of 1,072 on Sunday.
That includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.
As of Monday, there are 311 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 304 patients on Sunday.
There are currently 34 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, two more than last reported.
On Monday, there were 23 people on ventilators, two fewer than last reported.
Vaccines
A total of 2,267,984 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,219,389.
Of those, 1,048,595 have received two doses.
On Sunday, the Republic of Ireland's Department of Health confirmed 1,098 new cases of Covid-19.
That compares with 1,427 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 302,074 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
There are 163 people in hospital, 26 of whom are in intensive care units.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,035.
Dr Tony Holohan, Irish chief medical officer, said this week vaccinations had opened to anyone over the age of 16, and those aged 12-15 will be able to register soon.
Vaccines
A total of 5,823,011 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,292,726 were first doses and 2,530,285 were second doses.
