Cost of rural crime drops, but fly-tipping up
- Published
The cost of rural crime dropped significantly in Northern Ireland in 2020, but fly-tipping and incidents of dog attacks on livestock rose sharply.
Rural crime cost an estimated £2.1m in 2020 compared to £3.3m in 2019, a decrease of about 37%.
NFU Mutual said the drop was due to Covid-19 restrictions, better farm security and rural policing.
Police statistics show that in the year to 30 June 2021 there were 263 agricultural crimes reported.
That was a fall of 32% from 388 crimes reported in the previous 12-month period.
Rural Crime covers a wide range of crimes, including theft of machinery and livestock.
In its annual survey, NFU Mutual said incidents of fly-tipping rose on fields and country roads as waste recycling centres restricted access during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving farmers to deal with the clean-up.
The company also said as pet ownership and countryside visits increased, the cost of dog attacks on sheep and cattle worsened, with a UK rise of 50% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year
"Coronavirus restrictions, dedicated rural policing and beefed-up security on farms provided a welcome fall in rural thefts last year," said Martin Malone, NFU Mutual manager for NI.
"While lockdown may have locked some criminals out of the countryside - rural crime hasn't gone away.
"Thieves are now returning armed with new tactics and targets. As the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly."
David Brown from the Ulster Farmer's Union said while incidents were down, "one farmer falling victim to rural crime is still one too many".
"Farmers have so much on their plates and this time of year is one of the busiest periods in the farming calendar, but we ask members not to let their security slip or become complacent," he added.
"Checking livestock regularly, ensuring unused vehicles are locked, equipment is stored away and sheds are secure, are just a few simple measures that can help prevent rural theft."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said there had been a continuing downward trend in agricultural and rural crime since 2010.
"We recognise that agriculture plays an important part in the Northern Ireland economy, and crime can have a significant impact on a farm business," said Supt Brian Kee.
"Rural crime can have a detrimental impact on a family, a community and a farming business. And that impact can be more than just financial, that's why we remain committed to reducing incidents of crime in rural areas."
Rural crime across the whole of the United Kingdom cost an estimated £43.3m in 2020.