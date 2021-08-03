Only one-in-three currently in line for £100 high street voucher
- Published
Stormont's high street voucher scheme will be "severely undermined" unless more people join the electoral register, the finance minister has said.
To receive the £100 voucher, you must be on the register, which was wiped at the end of June.
Conor Murphy said it was concerning that fewer than one in three people had registered.
He said a low take up would undercut the attempt to boost the economy.
The scheme is expected to roll out from September and aims to encourage spending at retailers badly hit by lockdowns.
Every adult in Northern Ireland is eligible for a £100 pre-paid card.
Mr Murphy said: "If only 30% of people are accessing the high street voucher scheme, it's not going to have the economic stimulant affect that the executive wants it to have, so I would encourage people to get themselves registered.
"Primarily because it's important for people to vote, but certainly in terms of the economic stimulus that the executive envisaged the high street voucher scheme having, that would severely undermine it if we don't see a significant uptake in electoral registration."
The electoral register is being updated through a canvass, which takes place every 10 years.
Even if you have previously been registered to vote you must do so again as part of the process.