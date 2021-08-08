Portaferry tree felling plans to be reviewed by council
By Robin Sheeran
BBC News NI
- Published
An alternative to proposals to cut down 14 mature trees to provide more parking spaces in a County Down town is to be considered by the local council.
Campaigners have said there is ample parking for visitors to Portaferry and the trees should be left alone.
But Ards and North Down Borough Council said extra parking is a key part of a £450,000 regeneration scheme.
A revised plan that would see three trees removed is to be considered by the council once it has been costed.
The aim of the scheme is to provide increased parking for the Exploris aquarium, new public toilets, lighting and paths.
The plans are to be discussed at a full meeting of the council on 25 August.
Kathy McKee from the Stop the Chop campaign said protestors were concerned that "the original plans to cut down all the trees is still on the table".
The campaign said it has collected 60,000 signatures for an online petition in opposition to the council's original plan.
Protestors against the removal of the trees picketed a meeting of the council's planning committee on Tuesday evening.
The car park scheme was not on the agenda.
Campaigner Lily Devlin told BBC News NI that some of the trees were about 150 years old.
"Apart from the trees, it's the wildlife that is concerning me because I've seen red squirrels here and one young fellow has provided photographs of pine martens and there has been a bat colony at one stage," she added.
The council said an independent ecological survey was carried out earlier this year which found the proposed project would have "limited impact on roosting bats or the local bat population in general".
The survey also said an initial assessment found no evidence of red squirrels, pine martens or badgers.
Funding for the scheme is largely dependent on Department of Agriculture (DAERA) funding.
The council said: "It must be noted that the grant funding is based on an additional 54 spaces.
"Any significant reduction (more than 10%) would require approval from DAERA, with no guarantees that any new proposal would successfully receive the level of funding required."