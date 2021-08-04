Covid-19: One more Covid-linked death and 1,040 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,206.
Another 1,040 cases of coronavirus have been reported on Wednesday, down from 1,082 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.
A total of 159,471 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up two from 224 patients on Tuesday.
There are 38 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, one more than last reported.
There are 29 patients with Covid-19 on ventilators, three more than last reported.
Last updated 4 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,284,540 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday afternoon.
Last updated 4 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,035.
Another 1,015 cases of coronavirus have been reported, down from 1,352 on Monday.
A total of 304,441 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 178 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 29 of whom are in intensive care units.
Last updated 03 August at 18:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,903,118 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,334,752 were first doses and 2,568,366 were second doses.
Last updated 03 August at 18:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland