Carnlough: Emergency services attend after swimmer gets into difficulty
- Published
Emergency services have been called to Carnlough in County Antrim after a 999 call about a swimmer in difficulty.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called to the scene in Bay Road on Wednesday at about 13:30 BST.
Volunteer lifeboat crew at Red Bay RNLI launched their inshore lifeboat after a request from the Belfast coastguard.
Following their arrival on scene they assisted members of the Northern Ireland Fire Service with casualty care, a spokeswoman said.
The police and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance were also dispatched.
No-one was taken from the scene.