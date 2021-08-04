Covid-19: Balmoral Show needs vaccine or negative test
People going to Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event will have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter.
This year's Balmoral Show was postponed from May to September due to the pandemic.
The 2020 show did not go ahead.
Organisers said the vaccination programme had given them confidence that it was "viable" for the show to return from 22 to 25 September.
In a statement, organisers said: "There are of course challenges in running an event of this size and we will need to adapt to ensure we can make the show Covid secure.
"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, stewards, officials and contractors remains the greatest importance.
"The show will be a Covid compliant event and will only go ahead if it is safe to do so."
Visitors will have to provide proof they have had both vaccine doses - with the second administered at least 14 days before the event - a negative lateral flow test taken up to 48 hours before they visit, or proof of a Covid diagnosis within the previous 180 days which they have completed their period of self-isolation for.
Negative tests will be required of for children 11 years and over.
A visitor code of conduct includes mandatory mask wearing in enclosed spaces, and a recommendation that people wear masks outdoors where it is difficult to socially distance.
Attendees are also asked to avoid high fives, hugs and contact with people outside their social bubble.
The Balmoral Show is the latest event in Northern Ireland to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test, with others including the Belsonic and Custom House Square concerts.