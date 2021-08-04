Covid-19: Hospital visiting rules tightened by NI health trusts
- Published
Health trusts in Northern Ireland have tightened hospital visiting rules as pressure mounts on services.
However, in recent weeks some health trusts halted or reduced visiting as Covid-19 admissions rose.
Following a review of visiting on 30 July no further relaxations were announced, but trusts can implement their own rules.
However, Prof Charlotte McArdle, Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer, said health and social care trusts must report to the department on an weekly basis to "identify and explain any variances from the main Pathway".
"We have agreed a protocol with HSCTs and Hospices whereby they apply a standardised, regional risk assessment as part of the decision-making process around applying any temporary additional restrictions," she added.
"This would include specific concerns regarding clinically extremely vulnerable patients or local incidents of infection outbreak in a hospice, hospital and/or evidence of rapidly increasing community transmission or outbreaks."
The Southern Trust, which has the strictest conditions in place, fully suspended visiting on 23 July meaning no visits are allowed in its hospitals.
The trust has a '"virtual visiting service" in place, with staff assisting patients with video calls.
Altnagelvin Hospital in the Western Trust area cancelled visits for a time in July, but is now operating a model of one person visiting for one hour per week.
This system is also in place at the Waterside Hospital.
The changes were due to the "significant increase in Covid-19 transmission" in the north west and the "resulting sharp rise in admissions of Covid-19 patients in our hospitals", said a trust spokesperson.
Visiting arrangements to all other Western Trust facilities, including South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen and Omagh Hospital, will also continue on the basis of one visitor, for one hour, once per day.
By appointment only
In the Northern Trust, one nominated person can visit on alternate days, but virtual visiting is still preferred.
The Belfast Trust changed its visiting rules last week and said where possible it would facilitate two visits per week by two nominated relatives.
However, in some cases only one visit by one relative would be allowed per week, it added.
The South Eastern Trust is the only trust still following the Department of Health guidelines allowing one visitor per day.
Across all trusts, whatever their rules, visiting is by appointment only and nominated visitors will be given a designated time.
The rules are different where a patient is nearing the end of their life or in a maternity setting.
Prof McArdle said: "People in hospital are among the most vulnerable people in our society in terms of the impact of potential Covid-19 infection.
"Whilst we are trying to keep all settings free from Covid-19 transmission, it is possible that visitors may be Covid positive without knowing as they have no symptoms.
"This is why reducing the footfall is essential in reducing the opportunity for the virus to be transmitted."