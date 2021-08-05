Northern Ireland firms fined for underpaying staff
Nine Northern Ireland companies have been fined for underpaying their employees.
The Department for Business said it had "named and shamed" the firms for failing to pay workers the minimum wage.
They were forced to pay back a total of £72,000 to more than 400 affected staff.
The nine companies were also fined £91,000 for the breaches, which took place between 2012 and 2018.
Business Minister Paul Scully said Northern Irish businesses had to uphold workers' rights.
"There is never an excuse to short-change workers and paying the minimum wage isn't optional," he said.
"It's up to all employers in Northern Ireland, including those on this list, to check government guidance and pay workers properly."
'Crucial support'
The chair of the Low Pay Commission, Bryan Sanderson, said it was a very difficult time for all workers, particularly those on low pay.
"The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole," he said.
Since 2015, the government has ordered employers to repay more than £100m to about one million workers.
Employers can be fined up to £20,000 per worker if they breach the rules.
Breaches include wrongful wage deductions, paying the incorrect apprenticeship rate and failing to pay workers for overtime.
The full list of employers in Northern Ireland is:
- Sword Security (N.I.) Ltd (now under new ownership), Belfast, BT7, failed to pay £44,280.74 to 160 workers
- Eishtec UK Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, BT66, failed to pay £12,504.46 to 157 workers
- Noonan Services Group (NI) Limited - Dissolved, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £4,617.17 to 79 workers
- Newry Crash Repair Centre Ltd, Newry, Mourne and Down, BT35, failed to pay £3,438.61 to six workers
- City Auto Repairs Ltd, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, BT60, failed to pay £2,185.07 to three workers
- Phillips (Lisburn) Limited, Lisburn and Castlereagh, BT27, failed to pay £2,147.33 to one worker
- Belfast Service Centre Limited, Belfast, BT5, failed to pay £1,377.61 to three workers
- Mr John Maxwell, trading as Eurofix Car Repairs, Belfast, BT17, failed to pay £872.58 to two workers
- Mr Harold Todd, trading as H T Motors, Antrim and Newtownabbey, BT39, failed to pay £537.84 to one worker