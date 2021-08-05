Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey will not stand in next NI Assembly election
Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker and Sinn Féin assembly member Alex Maskey will not stand in the next election.
He has been a member at Stormont since 1998, representing the West and South Belfast constituencies.
In a letter to parties on Thursday, he said it had been an "honour" to represent communities.
He added that he felt it was important that the assembly is "seen to work" as an institution.
Mr Maskey oversaw the introduction of Northern Ireland's first youth assembly earlier this year.
He reflected on the challenges posed since the coronavirus pandemic began last March, in terms of the impact it has had on assembly business.
"There is a lot of work left to do before the next assembly election and that is where my focus will be until then," he added.
Mr Maskey is one of a number of senior Sinn Féin figures that will not stand in the next election in May 2022.
Last month, Sean Lynch stood down as an assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone while Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan are expected to step down as MLAs for Foyle ahead of the election.
The party has been holding selection contests for positions, alongside carrying out a review of its structures in certain constituencies.