Covid-19: Hospital procedures in NI decrease by 46%
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The number of procedures being carried out in Northern Ireland's hospital theatres has decreased by 46 per cent, according to the Department of Health.
There were 59,762 cases across all of the health trusts in 2020/21 compared with 110,605 the previous year.
The decrease highlights the massive reduction in work being carried out across the system during the pandemic.
With fewer patients being treated, that will have had an adverse impact on people's health.
The statistics for inpatient, day case and outpatient hospital care are provided by the Department of Health.
They highlight the reduction in medical activity as well as the continued pressure the system and staff are under.
Virtual appointments
Inpatient and day case admissions to hospital also decreased as has the number of hospital beds, which has gone down by 4% between 2016/17 and 2020/21.
Coping with the virus means that hospitals have had to change their way of working including applying social distancing regulations, which has reduced the number of patients.
Footfall in hospitals has fallen dramatically with a 50% decrease on attendance levels.
Patients also missed a total of 54,952 appointments where they just did not turn up. A costly move not only for patients but also for the system.
Due to the pandemic, in order to treat some patients, the health service is having to adapt and do things differently.
During 2020/21 there has been an incredible 864% increase in the number of virtual appointments - where consultants see patients virtually via a computer appointment.
There are good and bad aspects to this - while it allows patients to continue contact with a health professional there is always a fear that the lack of physical contact could mean symptoms are missed.