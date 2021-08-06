Covid-19 vaccines now on offer for over 16s in Northern Ireland
Young people aged 16 and 17 in Northern Ireland are being offered a first vaccination against Covid-19 from Friday.
It is the first part of the UK to give jabs to teenagers in this age group with no underlying health conditions.
The move follows a recommendation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
There are approximately 45,000 16 and 17 year olds in Northern Ireland.
Regional vaccination centres in Northern Ireland will provide a walk-in service for Pfizer vaccines.
For those who prefer to book, an online booking platform will be available in the coming days.
The first vaccination will also be available at pop-up walk-in clinics being held across Northern Ireland.
Return to school
ID and proof of date of birth will be required when attending either a regional vaccination centre or walk-in vaccination clinic.
Some examples of ID include exam and birth certificates, school bus passes, work ID and provisional driving licences.
BBC News NI understands that staff want young people to receive their jab and will be flexible about what type of ID is brought.
One dose will provide some protection for young people as they return to school in September.
Health authorities are encouraging an early take up so that it is more effective when the new term starts.
Signalling the move to extend the vaccination programme, Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the latest advice.
"When formulating advice in relation to childhood immunisations, JCVI has consistently held that the main focus of its decision should be the benefit to children and young people themselves, weighed against any potential harms from vaccination to children and young people," he said.
The regional vaccination centres are:
•SSE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast
•Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
•Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue, Ballymena
•South Lake Leisure Centre, 1 Lake Road, Craigavon
•The Foyle Arena, 2 Limavady Road, Londonderry
•Omagh Leisure Centre, Old Mountfield Road, Omagh
•Lakeland Forum, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen
