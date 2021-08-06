Linden Foods: Man who died named as Allister Kelly
A man who died following an incident at a food processing plant in County Tyrone has been named as Allister Kelly.
The incident happened at Linden Foods in the Granville Industrial Estate near Dungannon on Thursday morning.
Linden Foods said its thoughts were "with the family, friends and workmates" of Mr Kelly.
The chairman of Mid Ulster District Council, Paul McLean, offered his condolences to the Kelly family.
"Like so many local people, my thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Allister Kelly who died in an incident at Linden Foods, as they deal with the sudden loss of a loved one," said Mr McLean.
The company said it would was shocked by the death and would offer help to employees affected by the tragedy.
"Safety is a priority at Linden Foods and we are investigating the circumstances of the tragic accident and fully co-operating with the relevant authorities," it added.
"We will be providing full support to those colleagues impacted by this tragic incident."
'Exceptional young man'
Ulster Unionist councillor Meta Graham said the "thoughts and prayers" of the community were with the man's family.
"He was an exceptional young man, an asset to everything he participated in," said Ms Graham.
The Clogher Valley representative said the community had been plunged into "immense grief".
Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew said her thoughts were with the family, friends and loved ones of the man "who are receiving the awful news of his tragic death".
Linden Foods processes and manufactures beef, lamb, pork and chicken for branded and own label products.