Robin Swann set to offer health staff 3% pay rise
- Published
The Northern Ireland health minister is set to offer a 3% pay rise for NHS workers.
In a letter seen by BBC News NI, Robin Swann said he will accept a pay review recommendation made by a government pay review body.
He said Westminster would not provide further funding and that he has therefore requested £50m from the executive budget.
NHS staff in England and Wales have already been offered a 3% pay increase.
Northern Ireland health workers previously went on strike in late 2019 to early 2020 before a deal was agreed which restored pay parity with health workers in England and Wales.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Northern Ireland's acting director Rita Devlin said she was concerned about where the extra money was going to come from.
She added that the 3% rise did not keep up with inflation and was actually a pay cut.
"We are concerned that the minister is now going to have to go looking for money," she said.
"I don't understand why Westminster on the one hand announce a 3% pay rise but don't fund it.
"We believe it's a political decision and not a financial decision."
She said the organisation would wait for a formal announcement before taking the pay rise to their members.
The Department of Health has declined to comment.