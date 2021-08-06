Covid-19: Four more Covid-linked deaths and 1,434 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,213.
Another 1,434 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 1,641 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.
A total of 163,586 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, the same as on Thursday.
There are 37 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, two less than last reported.
Last updated 6 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,298,017 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.
The number of people who have received one dose of the vaccine stands at 1,224,675.
Of those, 1,073,342 have received two doses.
Last updated 6 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
Another 1,491 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,314 on Wednesday.
A total of 307,019 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 193 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 28 of whom are in intensive care units, two fewer than Wednesday.
Last updated 5 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,992,433 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,379,110 were first doses and 2,613,323 were second doses.
Last updated 04 August at 18:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland