Kevin Lunney trial: October date set for verdict
- Published
A verdict in the trial of four men accused of the kidnap of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney is to be delivered on 22 October.
All four men deny abducting and assaulting Mr Lunney.
He was kidnapped outside his County Fermanagh home in September 2019.
At the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Friday, the court heard from Michael Lynn, senior counsel for Luke O'Reilly.
The accused are Luke O'Reilly, 68, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, County Cavan; Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; Alan O'Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin and another 40-year-old man, known as YZ, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
All four deny charges of falsely imprisoning Mr Lunney and intentionally causing him serious harm at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, County Cavan, on 17 September 2019.
Mr Lynn said his client was a family man with his own business, no previous convictions and no propensity to offend in the way in which he is accused.
He said the prosecution case did not show that Mr O'Reilly had any knowledge of what was to happen to Mr Lunney and there was no suggestion he had any involvement in disputes regarding Quinn Industrial Holdings.
He said the evidence showed his client to have given accurate accounts of his movements on the day of the attack.
But he asked the court to consider that if his client did lie to gardaí (Irish police) it may have been out of fear for himself and his family if he said anything that might incriminate Cyril McGuinness - the man alleged to have co-ordinated the attack on Mr Lunney.
Cyril McGuinness, also known as Dublin Jimmy, died from a suspected heart attack during a police raid on his home in Derbyshire in November 2019.
'Kept in the dark'
Mr Lynn said the prosecution case rested on the theory that McGuinness was the organiser of the offences against Mr Lunney.
He said the theory put forward by the prosecution was that there was no communication between Mr O'Reilly and the other three accused because McGuinness deliberately kept them apart so that Mr O'Reilly did not know what was happening.
Counsel said that if it is reasonable to infer that his client was "kept in the dark" then the prosecution case fails.
Under the Act, he said, the prosecution must prove that his client intended to provide assistance in the offences knowing that what was intended was false imprisonment and assault.
He added: "There is no evidence upon which this court could draw any reliable conclusion, let alone one beyond reasonable doubt, that Mr O'Reilly knew that a false imprisonment and serious assault were to be carried out."
Mr Lynn said there was no evidence to support the prosecution's assertion that his client's yard, which counsel described as a "dumping yard", was used for "extensive preparations" ahead of the abduction.
He said the evidence showed that there was open access to the yard as the gate was not locked and Mr O'Reilly did not regularly visit it.
The lawyer said Mr O'Reilly's contacts with Cyril McGuinness were explained by his business dealings which included importing vehicles and parts from the UK.
Mr O'Reilly told gardaí that at around the time of the offences against Mr Lunney, he was communicating with McGuinness regarding the importation of a Mitsubishi Canter truck that Mr O'Reilly had bought from an online auction in the UK.
Mr Lynn said documents relating to that purchase and the involvement of McGuinness showed that Mr O'Reilly was telling the truth.
Mr Lynn said he does not accept the prosecution's claim that his client did not tell the truth.
If the court finds, however, that Mr O'Reilly did not tell the truth, counsel said it should consider "if somebody found themselves in Mr O'Reilly's position there would be a very clear reason to protect oneself and one's family," he said, adding that "there would be a clear reason to avoid saying something that would incriminate Mr McGuinness for one's own safety and for his own family's sake".
Barristers for each of the four men accused have asked the court to consider directed acquittals of their clients due to a lack of evidence.
If the court finds that there is enough evidence for them to consider a verdict, defence lawyers have asked for their clients to be found not guilty.