Dungannon: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after child's death

Published
image captionThe girl died in hospital after the ambulance service was called to a house in Park Avenue, Dungannon, on Friday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a two-year-old girl from Dungannon, County Tyrone, died in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the child was admitted after the ambulance service was called to a house in Park Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

The 32-year-old man remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said the PSNI's "thoughts are with the child's family" and they are being supported by family liaison officers.

