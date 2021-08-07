Dungannon: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after child's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a two-year-old girl from Dungannon, County Tyrone, died in hospital.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the child was admitted after the ambulance service was called to a house in Park Avenue on Friday afternoon.
A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the cause of death.
The 32-year-old man remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said the PSNI's "thoughts are with the child's family" and they are being supported by family liaison officers.