Dungannon: PSNI given more time to question child murder suspect
- Published
A court extension has given police extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a two-year-old girl.
An additional 36 hours has been given to detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team.
The 32-year-old was arrested after a child, from Dungannon, County Tyrone, died in hospital on Friday.
Police said the child was admitted after the ambulance service was called to a house in Park Avenue.
It was reported the girl had suffered a serious head injury.
A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the cause of death.
The MP for the area, Sinn Féin's Michelle Gildernew, said on Saturday that the community was in "shock at the news".