Belfast flooding: Clean-up in Ardoyne after weekend flooding
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A clean-up operation is ongoing in north Belfast after weekend torrential rain caused flooding across Northern Ireland.
Sandbags were used to protect properties in Ardoyne.
As drains struggled to cope with the amount of water, several centimetres of raw sewage built up at one home.
"Etna Drive was really badly flooded on Friday and I noticed in my back yard that the drain had come off because of the pressure," said Sinead Reilly.
"It was all over the back yard and I rang Northern Ireland Water who told me they would be out within eight hours," the resident told BBC News NI.
"That was Friday at 11am and I've had no response yet. I haven't been able to cook, clean the house, or use the washing machine."
Contractors from Northern Ireland Water worked at the rear of one home in Brompton Park on Sunday to repair some of the damage.
BBC News NI has contacted Northern Ireland Water for a response.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was in place in Northern Ireland for much of Saturday, with damage also caused in the village of Garrison in County Fermanagh.
There were also reports of flooding in Belleek and Cashel in the county, as well as Strabane in County Londonderry and Sion Mills in County Tyrone.
Heavy rain on Friday caused damage in parts of Belfast, with a number of businesses flooded in the vicinity of Berry Street near the CastleCourt shopping centre.
'It really needs to be fixed'
Brompton Park in Ardoyne was flooded as residents tried to stop cars from driving through the water as they were causing waves near their front doors.
"It was coming right up the driveway, right up to the entrance to my hall," said resident Debbie Neeson.
"It really needs to be fixed because everybody's home is going to be flooded and ruined, it's a disgrace," Ms Neeson added.
"This has happened before, just a few years ago."
'Very little response'
SDLP councillor Paul McCusker has been working with residents and authorities since the flooding happened.
"The response from NI Water has been very poor," he explained.
"I've been making phone calls, residents have been making phone calls and there's been very little response."
"Moving forward, we need to understand why this flooding has happened particularly around this area as there is a history of flooding."