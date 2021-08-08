Dungannon: Woman arrested over death of two-year-old girl
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of a two-year-old girl in County Tyrone have arrested a 24-year-old woman.
She is being held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty.
The girl died in hospital after the ambulance service was called to a house in Park Avenue, Dungannon, on Friday.
Earlier, police were given extra time to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
An additional 36 hours was given to detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team.
It was reported the girl had suffered a serious head injury.
A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the cause of death.
The MP for the area, Sinn Féin's Michelle Gildernew, said on Saturday that the community was in "shock at the news".