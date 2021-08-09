Dungannon: Police get more time to hold child murder suspect
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon, County Tyrone, have been given an additional 24 hours to question a man.
The 32 year old was arrested on suspicion of murder.
A woman, 24, is being questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty.
Ali Maguire died in hospital on Friday after an ambulance was called to a house in Park Avenue in the town.
It was reported the child had suffered a serious head injury.
A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the cause of her death.