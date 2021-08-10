A-level results: Thousands of NI pupils due to receive grades
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
More than 25,000 pupils in Northern Ireland will receive their AS and A-level results on Tuesday.
As formal exams were cancelled for a second year, schools have calculated the grades to be awarded to pupils.
Those grades will be based on evidence gathered by teachers, including homework, coursework, class work and, in some cases, exams or assessments taken in class.
Pupils can receive their grades online from 08:30 BST on Tuesday but many will also visit their schools to collect their results.
Some students will also receive their BTec results on Tuesday.
Formal exams were also cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 but there was widespread controversy over how results were initially given to pupils.
In 2020, more than a third of grades calculated by teachers for A-level and AS level students were initially lowered by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) exams board.
That led to a U-turn from the then Education Minister Peter Weir who decided that grades originally calculated by schools should be used to give GCSE, AS and A-level students their results.
That was also the case elsewhere in the UK and is the approach being taken in 2021.
However, evidence for samples of results calculated by schools has been checked by exam boards, including CCEA in Northern Ireland.
In 2020, after the change in how results were awarded, 14.5% of A-level entries through CCEA achieved the top A* grade compared with 8.9% in 2019.
Almost 45% of A-level entries to CCEA in 2020 were awarded A* or A grades compared with 32.2% in 2019.
The vast majority of AS and A-levels taken by pupils in Northern Ireland are awarded by CCEA, although some pupils take qualifications through exam boards in England and Wales.
A pupil can appeal their result if they are unhappy with it, with some appeals classed as "priority" if a pupil's place on a higher education course depends on a change to their results.
Pupils can appeal if they think an "unreasonable academic judgement" was made by their school but CCEA will only change a grade if it decides it does not match the evidence provided by the school.
Pupils in England and Wales will also receive their A-level results on Tuesday while students in Scotland receive results for their Highers.
The head of England's exam regulator Ofqual has said that though overall grades are likely to rise again in 2021 they will be a fair reflection of the efforts pupils have made.
Simon Lebus said teacher assessments gave a "much more accurate reflection" of what students can achieve.
While students taking AS-levels in Northern Ireland will also receive their grades on Tuesday, they will not count towards their A-level grade in 2022.
Pupils awaiting GCSE results will receive them on Thursday.
CCEA will operate a results helpline from Tuesday until Friday 20 August on 028 9026 1220.
Formal GCSE, AS and A-level exams are expected to take place again in the 2021-2022 school year.