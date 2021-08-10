BBC News

Dungannon: Pair charged over death of 2-year-old girl

Published

Two people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.

A woman, 24, was charged with perverting the course of justice and causing or permitting the death of a child.

Ali Maguire died in hospital on Friday after an ambulance was called to a house in Park Avenue in the town.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement that the man and woman would appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court later.

