Covid-19: 80% of younger patients not vaccinated, says chief scientist
- Published
About 80% of Covid-19 patients aged under 60 in Northern Ireland hospitals have not been vaccinated, the chief scientific adviser has said.
Prof Ian Young is encouraging the public to get a jab for Covid-19 as soon as possible.
About 15% of adults in Northern Ireland are yet to receive their first dose of the vaccination, he told BBC News NI.
"Younger people who chose not to get vaccinated have a risk of developing a serious illness," said Prof Young.
He said it had the potential to put someone in hospital.
"There are a small number of circulating myths," he said.
"The idea that vaccines have some effect on fertility [and] the idea that vaccines involve the use of cells from aborted babies are simply not true but continue to circulate."
Prof Young said those falsehoods had deterred some people from taking up vaccination.
His comments come as the Department of Health began a campaign to combat falsehoods about Covid-19.
It has released a factfile that addresses specific claims that have been spread online.
On Monday, eight Covid-19-related deaths and 1,031 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland.
To date, 2,322,659 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.