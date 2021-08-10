Flowers In A Terracotta Vase masterpiece to visit Belfast
A renowned Dutch artist's 18th Century masterpiece, usually held in the National Gallery in London, is to go on display in a Belfast community space.
Jan van Huysum's Flowers In A Terracotta Vase will be exhibited at Portview Trade Centre in the east of the city for a week from Wednesday.
It is on the final leg of a UK tour.
Caoimhe Clements of Reimagine, Remake, Replay, which has been trusted with the curation, said it was a privilege to have the painting in Belfast.
"Because it is such a famous painting, many art lovers will recognise this painting and say: 'I want to go and see that in person'," she told BBC News NI.
"This is from the National Gallery Collection, it is in London all the time so it is not really a thing where you can go and see it if you want if you live in Northern Ireland."
'Passion for art'
Ms Clements said the display would bring people together after the difficulty of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We haven't really had communities in the arts in over a year and a half so it is nice to bring loads of people out when it is launching tonight and throughout the next week.
"Seeing that art community coming together really strong and sharing that passion for art."
The aim of the Jan van Huysum Visits touring programme is to reach a wider audience beyond the National Gallery.
During its tour Flowers In A Terracotta Vase has been displayed in Scotland and in four locations in England.
The National Gallery describes van Huysum as "the last of the distinguished still life painters active in the northern Netherlands in the 17th and early 18th Centuries and an internationally celebrated artist in his lifetime".
'Think about beauty of nature'
It says the painting is a "rich man's bouquet made to look winsome and natural".
"In reality it's carefully orchestrated, displaying not only a passion for flowers but an immense knowledge and understanding of them," it adds.
National Gallery director Dr Gabriele Finaldi said he hoped the artwork would inspire people.
"This astounding, large flower painting has made unexpected appearances in unexpected venues across the country," he said.
"I hope it will make people think about art and the beauty of nature, encourage their own creativity and inspire them to visit their own local museum or art collection."