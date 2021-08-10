Covid-19: Two more deaths and 1,305 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
One death occurred within the latest 24-hour reporting period and the other occurred before that time.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,230.
Another 1,305 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,031 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 168,400 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 311 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 41 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units.
On Monday there were 245 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 41 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units.
Last updated 10 August at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,335,798 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday afternoon.
Of those, 1,240,811 people have received a first dose.
There have been 1,094,987 second doses administered.
There were 4,348 doses administered on Monday.
Last updated 10 August at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
Another 1,522 cases of coronavirus have been reported, down from 1,837 on Sunday.
A total of 313,987 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 217 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 34 are in intensive care units, an increase of three from Sunday.
Last updated 9 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,115,249 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,425,121 were first doses and 2,690,128 were second doses.
Last updated 9 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland