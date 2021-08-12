What are Northern Ireland's Covid-19 rules now?
The past few months have seen many Covid restrictions eased in Northern Ireland, after a long period of lockdown.
But Stormont ministers, who decide what to relax and when, have kept some measures in place.
BBC News NI explains what rules remain and how Northern Ireland compares to other parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
Social distancing
One of the first measures introduced when the pandemic took hold last March, businesses and people had to rapidly adjust to keeping their distance.
The legal requirement for social distancing outdoors no longer exists in Northern Ireland.
However indoor premises such as restaurants and workplaces are still required to comply with at least 1m (3ft).
That rule has already been removed in the rest of the UK, but guidance remains that people should socially distance where possible, and in places like hospitals and schools, the rules differ again.
Some hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland have urged the executive to scrap the requirement for social distancing, saying it continues to affect their trade.
First Minister Paul Givan previously said he hoped the executive could agree at its meeting on 12 August to put in place a date to end social distancing in law.
In the Republic of Ireland, physical distancing rules remain in place across many sectors.
Face coverings
Although face coverings are no longer mandatory in many places in England, those rules do not apply in Northern Ireland.
Instead, people must still wear them on public transport, in shops and a number of other settings - unless they are exempt.
Since last month, people going to places of worship in Northern Ireland no longer have to wear a face covering during the service, but it's still the law to wear them when entering and exiting the building.
Health officials in Northern Ireland are thought to be in favour of keeping the restrictions on face coverings in place.
Any decision on their continued use will have to be agreed by the five parties in the Stormont executive, who may take different views.
Self-isolation rules
In Scotland and Wales, close contacts of those who test positive for Covid no longer have to automatically self-isolate - as long as two weeks have passed since they received their second dose of the vaccine, and they have no symptoms.
That change is also due to take effect in England on 16 August.
However the Stormont executive has not yet indicated when the change might take effect in Northern Ireland.
It is understood Economy Minister Gordon Lyons wrote to other ministers expressing concerns about the impact the rule could have on workers in retail and hospitality.
While some ministers could want to put in place a date to end this measure, health officials may remain cautious.
Northern Ireland still has the lowest rate of first dose vaccination in the UK - a factor the executive will have to take into consideration when deciding whether to ease any further restrictions.
Other restrictions
Hospitality faced some of the toughest restrictions during the pandemic, and in Northern Ireland businesses continue to operate under certain rules.
No more than six people from six households can sit together at a table, and face coverings must be worn when customers are not seated.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland also remain closed, unlike those in Great Britain.
Ministers have not yet given an indicative date for the reopening of nightclubs and the return of dancing in hospitality venues.
Plans to reopen conference halls and exhibitions were also delayed until 12 August for consideration.
Rules on the number of people allowed to meet at home still remain in place in Northern Ireland, unlike in England, Scotland or Wales.
Currently, only 10 people from three households can meet indoors at a private home, while meeting up in private gardens is restricted to no more than 15 people.
In the Republic of Ireland, people who are fully vaccinated can meet together indoors with no limit on numbers.
Schools
Pupils in Northern Ireland are set to return to the classroom in a matter of weeks.
Ministers are expected soon to set out guidance regarding social distancing and face coverings in the new term.
Earlier this month, many of the remaining Covid restrictions in English schools were scrapped, including the system of "bubbles", where children only mix within a fixed year or class group.
The executive previously indicated it wanted to end the bubble system and use of face coverings in classrooms, but said this would be raised again on 12 August.
It is understood officials from the Department of Health and Department of Education have been discussing the plans in recent weeks, ahead of the executive meeting.
In Scotland, pupils and teachers in secondary schools will continue to wear face coverings and the 1m social distancing rule will remain for at least the first six weeks of term.
Advice on working from home
People in England are no longer being asked to work from home, but in Northern Ireland advice remains to work from home where possible.
Similar advice remains in place in Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
It is possible the issue could be discussed by the executive at its meeting on 12 August.
In recent months Stormont ministers have continued to urge employers to be flexible, and adhere to public health advice as much as possible.
Vaccine passports
An issue that's been in the spotlight recently, but there is no clarity on whether the Stormont executive might adopt the measure for entry to hospitality businesses.
In the Republic of Ireland, proof of vaccination is now required in order to enter pubs and restaurants.
There has been little public enthusiasm from the political parties at Stormont for the proposal.
However privately, health officials are thought to be keen on the idea, particularly if it helps to boost vaccine uptake among younger people.
The Executive Office has said there are currently no proposals to use them for specific sectors.
But it added: "Officials are exploring the potential use of certification for other purposes, informed by the medical and scientific advice, to allow a discussion by the executive."
Some nightclubs and venues in England have already decided to require people to provide proof of vaccination using an app.
In Northern Ireland, a number of music and sporting events have also said people must prove they have had both vaccines, or provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test up to 48 hours before the event, in order to gain entry.
When it comes to travelling abroad, at present people in Northern Ireland can also apply for vaccine certification from the Department of Health.