Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,467 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,233.
Another 1,467 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, up from 1,305 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 169,867 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 321 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 40 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units.
On Tuesday there were 311 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 41 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units.
Last updated 11 August at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,343,361 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of those, 1,243,125 people have received a first dose.
There have been 1,100,236 second doses administered.
There were 4,778 doses administered on Tuesday.
Last updated 11 August at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
Another 1,508 cases of coronavirus have been reported, down from 1,522 on Monday.
A total of 315,385 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 206 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 33, are in intensive care units, this is one less than Monday.
Last updated 10 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,115,249 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,425,121 were first doses and 2,690,128 were second doses.
Last updated 9 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland