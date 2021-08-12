Covid-19: Education minister wants end to masks in class
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The education minister has said she wants the executive to lift guidance requiring post-primary students to wear masks in class.
In a letter to school principals, Michelle McIlveen said she expected it to be discussed by ministers on Thursday.
They are also expected to discuss a previous decision to remove the need for 'bubbles' in schools.
Ms McIlveen said any decision would consider medical and scientific advice.
Post-primary pupils in Northern Ireland were required to wear face masks or coverings in classrooms when they returned to school after lockdown at Easter.
Schools have also been teaching pupils in class "bubbles" as much as possible to prevent groups of children mixing.
At their meeting on 8 July, ministers decided that "for the new school year, school 'bubbles' and the requirement to wear face coverings in the classroom will be removed from guidance".
However, that decision was to be ratified at a later date.
In her letter, Ms McIlveen said that she would "continue to encourage executive colleagues to ratify this decision".
"It is ultimately a decision that is to be taken by the executive, guided by the Department of Health, taking account of the relevant medical and scientific advice," she wrote.
"I am also continuing to engage with executive colleagues in relation to the current requirement for under-18s who are identified as a close contact of a positive case having to self isolate for 10 days."
Different rules
The devolved governments in England, Scotland and Wales have all decided to change the requirement for pupils who are close contacts of a positive case to self-isolate for 10 days when the new school year begins.
Pupils who test positive for Covid will still have to self-isolate for 10 days, as before.
Although each government has a slightly different approach, each will rely on PCR tests to prevent other pupils who are close contacts being out of school for 10 days.
Face coverings are no longer recommended in post-primary classrooms in England and Wales.
In Scotland, though, staff and pupils will have to keep wearing face coverings in school, including in classrooms, at the start of the new term.
Pupils across Northern Ireland will return to school at the end of August.
Ms McIlveen told principals she wanted the executive "to resolve these issues as quickly as possible and publish revised guidance ahead of the new academic year".