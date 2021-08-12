Timmy the Tunneller to begin Belfast flood alleviation work
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has unveiled a tunnelling machine to be used as part of a £7m flood alleviation scheme in south Belfast.
Local schools took part in an art competition to help name the machine.
The competition was won by Rory, a primary seven pupil at Downey House Primary School in Belfast, with the name Timmy the Tunneller.
The 2.5m-long machine will tunnel under Ravenhill Road, from the edge of Ormeau Park along Ravenhill Avenue.
"This machine looks great, but it's also got a really important job," said Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
"It will contribute to reducing the risk of flooding here in this part of Belfast, but also is a prototype that we hope to roll out right across Northern Ireland."
Timmy, as he is now affectionately known, will be driven by an engineer 6m below the surface, and pipes pushed in behind.
At the end of the day, the engineer will simply walk out through the pipes.
"It's like a small digger underground," said David McClean, a senior project manager with Northern Ireland Water.
"It is a safe procedure, there's forced air put into the tunnel, and it's monitored at all times and the gas content in the air is monitored as well," Mr McClean added.
Tunnelling underground has an environmental impact as it reduces the need for new aggregate - broken-up rocks and soil - which is used to provide support for the pipes when they are laid.
By working underground it also minimises disruption to traffic flow on the surface.
The overall project, which is due to be completed next year, will increase sewerage capacity in the Ravenhill area and update the infrastructure, some of which is more than a century old.