Northern Ireland blood donation rule changes to be implemented
Changes to rules about blood donation for gay and bisexual men in Northern Ireland will be introduced from Monday, 16 August.
It will now mean men who have been in a same-sex relationship for more than three months will be able to donate.
The new rules will result in more eligible blood donors than ever before, the NI Blood Transfusion Service says.
The changes have already been implemented in other parts of the UK.
Previously men who had been in a same-sex relationship had to wait for a year after their last sexual activity before donating blood, before this rule was reduced to three months.
The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion (NIBTS) said changes to the donation rules mean eligibility "will now be based on individual circumstances surrounding health, travel and sexual behaviours".
"Any individual who attends to give blood, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will be asked if they have had sex," added a statement from NIBTS.
"If so, they will be asked further questions about their sexual behaviours in the past three months.
"The process of giving blood will not change."
'A civic responsibility'
Director of LGBTQ support group The Rainbow Project, John O'Doherty, said: "Donating blood is not a right, but a civic responsibility on all of us who are eligible to do so," .
"The focus of The Rainbow Project will now turn to encouraging all those people who are now eligible to register as blood donors."
Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the move, adding that it "will enable some people, previously excluded from donating blood, to have the opportunity to help save lives".
"I recognise the hard work by the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service in implementing these changes, and I would encourage all those now eligible to register as donors," he added.