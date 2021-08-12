Climate change: NI Executive to hold special meeting
A special NI Executive meeting is to be held to discuss climate change.
It will be held before the United Nations' COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in October.
The infrastructure minister said recent extreme weather and the UN's stark climate change report published on Monday, showed a need for action.
Nichola Mallon said a "dangerous drift" could not be allowed to continue, while Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey called for "plans and action".
"Just as we rallied as a society to deal with Covid, we need to do the same on climate change," said Ms Mallon.
"If we don't do this we're failing future generations."
The communities minister also called for plans to "urgently reduce carbon emissions".
Executive have agreed to dedicated meeting on climate crisis. IPCC report this week highlighted a code red for humanity. We need plans & actions to urgently reduce carbon emissions to net zero& need investment in green economy & a just transition. This is ahead of @COP26 in Oct https://t.co/hAa4Uv6PpW— Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) August 12, 2021
There are currently two climate bills being discussed in the Northern Ireland Assembly, one brought forward by Agriculture and Environment Minister Edwin Poots and another by the Green Party leader Clare Bailey.
Mr Poots' bill proposes less stringent targets than that of Ms Bailey's, which opponents claim would damage the agriculture industry.
The sector is the biggest emitter in Northern Ireland, responsible for about 26% of greenhouse gas emissions.