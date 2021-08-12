Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,610 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
A further three coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,236.
Another 1,610 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, up from 1,467 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 171,477 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 341 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 42 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units.
On Wednesday there were 359 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 40 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units.
Last updated 12 August at 14:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,349,717 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.
Of those, 1,244,812 people have received a first dose.
There have been 1,104,905 second doses administered.
There were 4,364 doses administered on Wednesday.
Last updated 12 August at 14:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
Another 1,819 cases of coronavirus have been reported, down from 1,508 on Tuesday.
A total of 317,204 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 206 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, with 36 in intensive care units - this is three more than on Tuesday.
Last updated 11 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,192,071 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,447,303 were first doses and 2,744,768 were second doses.
Last updated 10 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland