Covid-19: Nisra records 31 virus-related deaths in NI
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
There have been 31 Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week to last Friday (6 August), according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
That is 13 more than the previous week. The agency's total now stands at 3,046.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,217.
Nisra figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates.
This means where the recorded death may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, around two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (2,031), including the deaths of 239 care home residents.
Another 784 people have died in care homes throughout the pandemic.
The total of 1,023 means care home residents account for just over a third (33.5%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.4%).
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (75.9%) between 19 March 2020 and 6 August 2021.
Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon (12.1%) and Mid-Ulster (8.2%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths.
That is compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3% and 6.5% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 6August was 342.
That is 49 more than the previous week, and 69 more than the 5-year average for the time of year of 273.