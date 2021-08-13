Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,389 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
A further four coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,240.
Another 1,389 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 1,610 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 172,866 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There remains 359 patients in hospital with Covid-19, with 44 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, compared to 42 on Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 2,356,600 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.
Of those, 1,246,907 people have received a first dose.
There have been 1,109,693 second doses administered.
There were 4,390 doses administered on Friday.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is currently 5,059 - the figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-linked deaths.
Another 1,903 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported, up from 1,819 cases on Wednesday.
A total of 318,937 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are currently 219 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 206 on Wednesday.
Of those patients, 37 are being treated in intensive care units which is one more than Wednesday's ICU figure.
Vaccines
A total of 6,237,335 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,458,335 were first doses and 2,779,000 were second doses.
